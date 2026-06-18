Salem VA hosts History Walk and Roll Thursday

SALEM, Va. – The Salem VA’s plans to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday did not go as planned. Thursday’s History Walk and Roll was moved indoors to the Salem Medical Center due to rain.

But that did not stop the community from gathering to honor the veterans who have defended our freedoms.

Historical displays set up throughout the event highlighted the role veterans played from the nation’s founding to today.

The 29th Infantry Division Band provided patriotic music while the American Legion Post 16 presented the colors.

Retired Colonel John Miller delivered remarks as the event’s keynote speaker.