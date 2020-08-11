Virginia, U.S. officials react to Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP

Several Virginia and U.S. lawmakers and officials shared their reaction Tuesday night to Joe Biden’s announcement of his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

[Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate]

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D):

Looking forward to a new President and VP come November! https://t.co/Fyka80gGZh — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) August 11, 2020

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Mark Warner (D):

I have gotten to know Kamala during her time serving on the Intelligence Committee and I know the strength she brings to the ticket. She comes ready to do the work. That’s who she is. -MW https://t.co/xUb6uS5fkX — Mark Warner HQ (@MarkWarnerVA) August 11, 2020

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Tim Kaine (D):

Joe Biden is running for President to offer Americans character, competence, and compassion—and his choice of @KamalaHarris exemplifies those virtues. I know from our time together in the Senate that she'll be great for the ticket and more importantly, great for our country. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 11, 2020

The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV):

“In a time that our nation is crying out for healing and and end to partisan divisiveness, Joe Biden just went full bore in the opposite direction. Kamala Harris exemplifies the worst parts of the Democratic Party: petty fighting, grandstanding, putting Party before People, and flip-flopping on almost every issue.

“Virginia demands leadership. When then Vice-Presidential nominee Mike Pence came to Farmville, VA and debated Tim Kaine, we saw exactly what real leadership looks like. Neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Kaine are the types of leader Virginia demands.

“Do not let the Democrats tell you that they support real criminal justice reform. Kamala Harris vehemently championed many of the laws, policies, and bureaucracy that has led to the inequities we see today. She has no plans to be a leader on the most critical issues facing our country.

“The Republican Party of Virginia looks forward to clearly exposing the differences between the radical agenda of Biden-Harris and the forward-thinking, America first agenda of Trump-Pence.”

-- statement issued by Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson

Virginia Democrats:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D), Biden’s VP pick:

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden (D):

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

President Donald Trump (R):

Former President Barack Obama (D):

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker (D):