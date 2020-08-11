84ºF

News

Virginia, U.S. officials react to Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP

Biden's campaign made the announcement on Tuesday evening

Tags: Virginia, Politics, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Decision 2020, Election
FILE - In this July 31, 2019 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate amid the coronavirus crisis, managing the pandemic has become its own version of an audition. For potential picks, lobbying for the job means breaking into the national conversation, positioning themselves as leaders and executing at their day job. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FILE - In this July 31, 2019 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate amid the coronavirus crisis, managing the pandemic has become its own version of an audition. For potential picks, lobbying for the job means breaking into the national conversation, positioning themselves as leaders and executing at their day job. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Several Virginia and U.S. lawmakers and officials shared their reaction Tuesday night to Joe Biden’s announcement of his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

[Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate]

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D):

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Mark Warner (D):

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Tim Kaine (D):

The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV):

“In a time that our nation is crying out for healing and and end to partisan divisiveness, Joe Biden just went full bore in the opposite direction. Kamala Harris exemplifies the worst parts of the Democratic Party: petty fighting, grandstanding, putting Party before People, and flip-flopping on almost every issue.

“Virginia demands leadership. When then Vice-Presidential nominee Mike Pence came to Farmville, VA and debated Tim Kaine, we saw exactly what real leadership looks like. Neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Kaine are the types of leader Virginia demands.

“Do not let the Democrats tell you that they support real criminal justice reform. Kamala Harris vehemently championed many of the laws, policies, and bureaucracy that has led to the inequities we see today. She has no plans to be a leader on the most critical issues facing our country.

“The Republican Party of Virginia looks forward to clearly exposing the differences between the radical agenda of Biden-Harris and the forward-thinking, America first agenda of Trump-Pence.”

-- statement issued by Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson

Virginia Democrats:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D), Biden’s VP pick:

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden (D):

President Donald Trump (R):

Former President Barack Obama (D):

U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker (D):

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.