Three-year-old with autism removed from flight after refusing to wear mask

HOUSTON, Tx. – A Texas mother says her family was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight Monday morning because her 3-year-old son, who has autism, would not wear a face mask, according to KPRC.

“It was just not a good morning,” Alyssa Sadler says.

Sadler says she was trying to get back home from Midland, Texas, with her son and 1-year-old daughter. The flight initially left the gate but a crewmember said the plane would have to return when the boy wouldn’t keep the mask on.

“He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming no, no, no,” Sadler says.

She said her son has a sensory processing disorder and doesn’t like his face touched. Sadler also had a note from the boy’s doctor about his condition but she said that didn’t make a difference.