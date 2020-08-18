Richmond’s police chief believes protesters arrested were Antifa members

Twelve people were arrested during Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Richmond.

Police chief Gerald Smith says they fit the description of Antifa members.

“There is that element of Antifa or Antifa-like subjects who have to embed themselves into larger peaceful protests in order to cause disruption,” said Smith.

Smith says two of the twelve disguised themselves as peaceful protesters, embedded in a group called “381 Movement” — and were later seen vandalizing and damaging property.

Spray paint, a hammer and flare guns were taken from them.

Once the “381” protest ended, Smith says another group ignored an unlawful assembly warning.

Ten others were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.