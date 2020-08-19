WATCH LIVE: Second night of 2020 Democratic National Convention features Bill Clinton, Jill Biden

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article just before 9 p.m., when the convention program begins.
Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the 2020 Democratic National Convention’s second night.
Several speakers will take their respective virtual “stages,” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden.
The convention program starts at 9 p.m.
Here’s the full list of speakers:
- Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Performance by John Legend
- Democratic Chairman Tom Perez
- Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter
- Senator Chris Coons
- Ady Barkan
- Dr. Jill Biden
The DNC continues through Thursday night.