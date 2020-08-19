78ºF

WATCH LIVE: Second night of 2020 Democratic National Convention features Bill Clinton, Jill Biden

Decision 2020, Democratic National Convention

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article just before 9 p.m., when the convention program begins.

Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the 2020 Democratic National Convention’s second night.

Several speakers will take their respective virtual “stages,” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden.

The convention program starts at 9 p.m.

Here’s the full list of speakers:

  • Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
  • Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer
  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry
  • Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  • Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • Performance by John Legend
  • Democratic Chairman Tom Perez
  • Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter
  • Senator Chris Coons
  • Ady Barkan
  • Dr. Jill Biden

The DNC continues through Thursday night.

