WATCH LIVE: Second night of 2020 Democratic National Convention features Bill Clinton, Jill Biden

Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the 2020 Democratic National Convention’s second night.

Several speakers will take their respective virtual “stages,” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden.

The convention program starts at 9 p.m.

Here’s the full list of speakers:

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Performance by John Legend

Democratic Chairman Tom Perez

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter

Senator Chris Coons

Ady Barkan

Dr. Jill Biden

The DNC continues through Thursday night.