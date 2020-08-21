75ºF

News

Baby watch: Pregnant giant panda at National Zoo could be in labor, officials say

Many watching along via zoo's Giant Panda Cam

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Animals
Friday could be baby day for a pregnant giant panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
Friday could be baby day for a pregnant giant panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. (The National Zoo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday could be baby day for a pregnant giant panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Zoo officials said Mei Xiang is showing signs that labor has probably started, including body licking and restlessness.

The giant panda team is monitoring her progress and many are following along through the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam.

Mei Xiang has already given birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: