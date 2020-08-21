Baby watch: Pregnant giant panda at National Zoo could be in labor, officials say

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday could be baby day for a pregnant giant panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Zoo officials said Mei Xiang is showing signs that labor has probably started, including body licking and restlessness.

The giant panda team is monitoring her progress and many are following along through the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam.

Mei Xiang has already given birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei.