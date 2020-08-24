WATCH LIVE: First night of 2020 Republican National Convention

Monday marks the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
The convention program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.
The lineup of speakers includes not only politicians, but what the Trump campaign calls “everyday Americans” who are “telling their own stories of how President Trump followed through on his promises and empowered them to pursue the promise of America.”
Donald Trump Jr., Ambassador Nikki Haley and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise are among those who will speak during Monday night’s program.
Here’s the full list of speakers, according to the Trump campaign:
- Dr. G.E. Ghali, a coronavirus patient
- Tanya Weinreis, a Montanan business owner who coffee shop “survived the global pandemic thanks to President Trump’s relief effort,” according to the Trump campaign
- Kim Klacik, a Black Republican running to represent Baltimore in Congress
- Natalie Harp, who the Trump campaign says “is alive today thanks to experimental drugs made available to her by President Trump’s Right To Try Act.”
- Herschel Walker, Heisman Trophy winner and football player
- Vernon Jones, an elected Black Democrat from Georgia
- Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in the 2018 Parkland school shooting
- Amy Ford, a registered nurse for 17 years, who was deployed to New York and then Texas to fight the coronavirus
- Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban immigrant whose family fled totalitarianism from both Cuba and Spain
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple that gained media attention for pointing guns at protesters marching past their house
- Sean Parnell, a veteran wounded in Afghanistan
- Rebecca Friedrich, a California public-school teacher
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Ambassador Nikki Haley
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Senator Tim Scott
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
- Congressman Jim Jordan
- Congressman Matt Gaetz
- Charlie Kirk