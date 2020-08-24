WATCH LIVE: First night of 2020 Republican National Convention

Monday marks the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The convention program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

The lineup of speakers includes not only politicians, but what the Trump campaign calls “everyday Americans” who are “telling their own stories of how President Trump followed through on his promises and empowered them to pursue the promise of America.”

Donald Trump Jr., Ambassador Nikki Haley and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise are among those who will speak during Monday night’s program.

Here’s the full list of speakers, according to the Trump campaign: