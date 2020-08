NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article before the program begins at 8:30 p.m.

The 2020 Republican National Convention continues Tuesday.

The program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

First Lady Melania Trump will speak at the conclusion of the night’s program.

Other notable speeches will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Tiffany and Eric Trump, two of the President’s children.