News

WATCH LIVE: Third night of 2020 Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence to speak at conclusion of program

FILE: Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
FILE: Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article before the program begins at 8:30 p.m.

The 2020 Republican National Convention continues Wednesday.

The program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the conclusion of the night’s program.

Other notable speeches include Second Lady Karen Pence, Kellyanne Conway and Lara Trump.

Here’s a list of Wednesday night’s speakers, not in order of appearance:

  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Second Lady Karen Pence
  • Lara Trump
  • Kellyanne Conway
  • White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  • Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
  • Congressman Lee Zeldin
  • Senator Marsha Blackburn
  • Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell
  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
  • Lou Holtz
  • Representative Dan Crenshaw
  • Senator Joni Ernst
  • Scott Dane
  • Keith Kellogg
  • Tera Myers
  • Sister Deirdre Byrne
  • Michael McHale
  • Madison Cawthorn
  • Chen Guangcheng
  • Burgess Owens
  • Sam Vigil
  • Clarence Henderson

