WATCH LIVE: Third night of 2020 Republican National Convention

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article before the program begins at 8:30 p.m.
The 2020 Republican National Convention continues Wednesday.
The program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the conclusion of the night’s program.
Other notable speeches include Second Lady Karen Pence, Kellyanne Conway and Lara Trump.
Here’s a list of Wednesday night’s speakers, not in order of appearance:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Lara Trump
- Kellyanne Conway
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
- Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
- Congressman Lee Zeldin
- Senator Marsha Blackburn
- Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Lou Holtz
- Representative Dan Crenshaw
- Senator Joni Ernst
- Scott Dane
- Keith Kellogg
- Tera Myers
- Sister Deirdre Byrne
- Michael McHale
- Madison Cawthorn
- Chen Guangcheng
- Burgess Owens
- Sam Vigil
- Clarence Henderson