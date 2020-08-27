WATCH LIVE: Final night of 2020 Republican National Convention

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article before the convention program starts at 8:30 p.m.

The 2020 Republican National Convention continues with its final night Thursday.

The program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump will speak at the conclusion of the night’s program.

Other notable speakers include Ivanka Trump, Mitch McConnell and Rudy Giuliani.

Here’s a list of Thursday night’s speakers, not in order of appearance:

Ivanka Trump

President Donald Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Ben Carson

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

Ja’Ron Smith

Representative Jeff Van Drew

Wade Mayfield

Stacia Brightmon

Dan Scavino

Dana White

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

Debbie Flood

Ann Dorn

Patrick Lynch

Senator Tom Cotton

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Alice Johnson