WATCH LIVE: Final night of 2020 Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention continues with its final night Thursday.
The program is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump will speak at the conclusion of the night’s program.
Other notable speakers include Ivanka Trump, Mitch McConnell and Rudy Giuliani.
Here’s a list of Thursday night’s speakers, not in order of appearance:
Ivanka Trump
President Donald Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Ben Carson
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
Ja’Ron Smith
Representative Jeff Van Drew
Wade Mayfield
Stacia Brightmon
Dan Scavino
Dana White
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
Debbie Flood
Ann Dorn
Patrick Lynch
Senator Tom Cotton
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Alice Johnson