‘BLM’ and ‘Defund the Police’ spray painted at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Authorities say messages of Black Lives Matter and “Defund the Police” were spray-painted on several tourist attractions in Tennessee on Monday night, including Graceland, the Elvis Presley estate.

The graffiti phrases were found Tuesday morning outside Graceland, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park and the “I Heart Memphis” mural in midtown Memphis.

Now that we have your attention, COVID & Racism is killing us. Stop placing value of white icons and

property over Black lives.

-Black Lives Matter Mississippi #BlackLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatterMississippi #BLM #EmmettTill #Mississippi #ElvisPresley #Graceland pic.twitter.com/W0tzV3i01R — Black Lives Matter Mississippi (@BLivesMatterMS) September 2, 2020

Besides “Defund the Police,” expletive-laced messages about President Donald Trump and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and demands to arrest the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor were also scrawled on the walls.

Graffiti from Black Lives Matter protesters right outside Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. (NBC News Channel)

Memphis police say they’re investigating the incident.