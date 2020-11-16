Arlington National Cemetery cancels Wreaths Across America event due to COVID-19 concerns

ARLINGTON, Va. – Out of a concern for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington National Cemetery has canceled its annual Wreaths Across America event.

The event is also canceled at the Soldiers' and Airmen’s Home Cemetery.

The beloved tradition includes coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 2,100 other locations in the U.S. and abroad. While this year’s ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery is canceled, it’s not yet clear if other local ceremonies will also be canceled. This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day is December 19.

Organizers with Arlington National Cemetery said they didn’t make the decision lightly, but they wouldn’t be able to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of that size.

“...We could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event," said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery.

Family pass holders and visitors are still welcome to visit the cemetery on their own time and place flowers or wreaths at gravesites, according to organizers.

Organizers hope to be able to host the event safely in 2021.

Click or tap here for more information and updates on Wreaths Across America.