Chef Andrew Zimmern shares tips for a downsized Thanksgiving

No big family gatherings. No munching on your aunt’s famous apple pie or cousin’s stuffing. Turkey Day 2020 is going to be a lot different.

Enter chef and TV food personality Andrew Zimmern, who has tips on how to navigate a feast during a global pandemic.

Instead of a whole turkey, Zimmern will teach viewers to roll, stuff and tie a boneless turkey breast and make gravy without drippings.

He’ll offer two easy side dishes and show how to make a pie for two or four people without rolling out a pastry dough.

Zimmern has teamed up with AARP for a free live streaming cooking demonstration and question-and-answer session Thursday on AARP’s site and Facebook Live.