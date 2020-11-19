57ºF

WATCH LIVE: President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris holding news conference

Tags: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are making remarks in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday after meeting virtually with some governors earlier in the day.

The news conference is expected to start at around 3:30 p.m.

