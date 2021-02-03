Three-month-old abducted out of Chesapeake found safe, police say

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old out of Chesapeake

UPDATE

Three-month-old Vanessa Dasilva has been found safe, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a three-month-old they say is believed to be in extreme danger.

Vanessa Dasilva was last seen at 3408 Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.

State Police say they believe she was abducted by a man last seen driving a 2017 Grey Hyundai Tuscon with license plate number VXX-1085.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-494-1110.