Virginia launches central coronavirus vaccine pre-registration website

Virginians can now pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine through the health department, thanks to a new website.

The website allows Virginians to pre-register, check their registration status and look at other information on the Commonwealth’s vaccination roll-out. Click here to access the website.

If you have already pre-registered for the vaccine through your local health district, your information will be automatically imported into the new system. Health department officials say it may take a few days for everyone’s name to appear in the system.

Officials are expecting millions of visitors to the website on Tuesday, and anyone having trouble accessing the site should try again.

If you’re not comfortable pre-registering online, a hotline number is set to launch on Wednesday. More information on the hotline and new online tools will be announced by Gov. Northam during a press conference Wednesday.

According to the health department, Virginians have to continue to register for CVS appointments through the CVS Pharmacy system.

As of Tuesday, the Commonwealth is prioritizing people who qualify for Phase 1B: people age 65 and older; frontline essential workers; those living and working in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and migrant labor camps; and individuals with high-risk medical conditions.