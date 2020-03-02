Does anyone in Virginia have the coronavirus? The latest from the health department
Information as of March 2, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. – So far, the answer to that question is no.
As of March 2, nine people in Virginia have been tested and all nine tests have come back negative.
[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]
The below widget is from the Virginia Department of Health, breaking down the current status of coronavirus in Virginia.
You can scroll within the widget to see a regional breakdown of possible cases.
Low risk individuals include US-based aircrew members and private travelers who have flown through or had layovers in mainland China in the last 14 days, according to VDH.
Medium risk individuals include those who have traveled from mainland China in the last 14 days.
Below is a map of how VDH divides Virginia into five regions.
