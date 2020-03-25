Virginia reporting 12 coronavirus-related deaths
75% of state’s deaths have come from the Peninsula Health District
ROANOKE, Va. – With 396 coronavirus cases statewide, 12 Virginians have died so far after contracting the coronavirus.
Virginia reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 14 and has averaged one per day since then.
Of the 12 deaths, eight have been from residents of the Peninsula Health District, which is comprised of James City and York counties, as well as the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg.
Here’s the list of those who have died after contracting COVID-19:
- A man in his 70s living in the Peninsula Health District. His death was announced on March 14.
- A person in his 70s living in the Peninsula Health District. This person’s death was announced on March 16.
- A Fairfax County man in his 60s. His cause of death was reported as respiratory failure as a result of coronavirus. His death was announced on March 21.
- A woman in her 80s from Newport News. Her cause of death was respiratory failure. Her death was announced on March 22.
- A woman in her 80s from Williamsburg. Her cause of death was respiratory failure. Her death was announced on March 22.
- A woman in her 80s from James City County. Her cause of death was respiratory failure. Her death was announced on March 22.
- A Virginia Beach man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and died of acute respiratory failure while hospitalized. This case was announced on March 23.
- An elderly Henrico County resident who lived at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. This case was announced on March 24
- Landon Spradlin, 66, from Pittsylvania County, was passing through North Carolina when he died on March due to coronavirus complications.
- A woman in her 80s living in the Peninsula Health District. Her cause of death was respiratory failure. This case was announced during Gov. Northam’s March 25 new conference.
- A woman in her 60s living in the Peninsula Health District. Her cause of death was respiratory failure. This case was announced during Gov. Northam’s March 25 new conference.
