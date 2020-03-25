Virginia reporting 12 coronavirus-related deaths

ROANOKE, Va. – With 396 coronavirus cases statewide, 12 Virginians have died so far after contracting the coronavirus.

Virginia reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 14 and has averaged one per day since then.

Of the 12 deaths, eight have been from residents of the Peninsula Health District, which is comprised of James City and York counties, as well as the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg.

Here’s the list of those who have died after contracting COVID-19: