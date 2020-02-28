Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time

ROANOKE, Va. – An interactive map from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering allows you to see the spread of coronavirus in real-time.

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE MAP SHOWING CORONAVIRUS SPREAD IN REAL-TIME

The map allows you to see which parts of the world are impacted the most by it.

A chart is placed to the left of the map showing the number of confirmed cases for specific countries, states, and cities.

Two charts are placed to the right of the map.

One chart shows the number of deaths from the coronavirus and the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.