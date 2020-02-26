Possible case of coronavirus being investigated in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health says two Virginians are being tested for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

One of the people with a pending test result is in Southwest Virginia, while the other is in Northern Virginia, according to the VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health defines Southwest Virginia to include the following counties and cities:

Counties: Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Lee, Montgomery Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe

Cities: Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Norton, Radford, Roanoke and Salem

The department has been closely monitoring the outbreak of the respiratory illness that was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

So far, there has not been a confirmed case of the virus in Virginia. Six people in the state have tested negative.