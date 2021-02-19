105-year-old Indiana woman who lived through 1917 Spanish flu survives second pandemic

ELKHART, Ind. – Nellie Yoder never thought receiving a vaccine would feel so good.

The 105-year-old Elkhart, Indiana resident received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, just days before her 106th birthday.

“Whatever they say, if it takes two shots or three I will take them,” she says.

This isn’t the first pandemic Yoder has lived through. She also experienced the 1917 Spanish flu.

“I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones that made it. I almost got lost when I was 3-years-old with the flu,” she says.