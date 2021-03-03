Bold Rock partners with Bristol Motor Speedway to offer new drink choices

Race fans at The Last Great Colosseum will soon be able to quench their thirst in a new way.

On Wednesday, Bold Rold announced its partnership with Speedway Motorsports to launch the Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience, offering the hard lemonade and hard tea drinks at races at Bristol Motors Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bold Rock launched the drinks late last year and starting in late March, race fans will be able to buy the “Official Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade” of each track during races.

Fans can look for the new drink choices at the following races:

Food City Dirt Race on March 28

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 18

There, race fans will have the chance to win future race tickets, prizes and try out a wide selection of Bold Rock drinks.

Fans can also win a VIP race experience by entering the Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade consumer sweepstakes at select grocery and convenience stores in the local race markets.