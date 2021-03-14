Yo-Yo Ma surprises COVID vaccine clinic with an impromptu concert

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Iconic concert cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a surprise concert at a vaccination clinic in Massachusetts.

The world-renowned musician just received his second dose o the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College when he chose to use his 15-minute observation period as an impromptu concert.

Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, folks waiting in the observation area were graced by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma! 😍😍😍 Posted by Berkshire Community College on Saturday, March 13, 2021

The Berkshire Eagle reported that Yo-Yo Ma is a part-time Berkshire resident and simply “wanted to give something back” to his community.

Yo-Yo Ma tweeted in March 2020 that he was going to start a #SongsOfComfort initiative as quarantine was beginning in the U.S. He wrote: “In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort.”

Since then, he has post videos of himself playing soothing tunes on his cello to help spread music.