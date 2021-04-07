Tennessee General Assembly passes resolution honoring Dolly Parton

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

State legislators in Tennessee are now recognizing the Queen of Country for her contributions to children’s literacy.

The General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution honoring Dolly Parton on Monday. The resolution is meant “to recognize and honor Dolly Parton for her devoted and compassionate service to her fellow Tennesseans and millions throughout the world through her cultural contributions and philanthropy.”

The Imagination Library, which is funded by Parton and other community partners, aims to give free books to kids from birth to age five.

Parton launched the organization in 1995 from her native home of Sevier County. Now, she has gifted more than 155 million books to more than 1.8 million kids.

You can sign up a child in your life to receive free books here.