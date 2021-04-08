WATCH: Pres. Biden announced executive action to reduce gun violence

Pres. Biden announced his plans for executive orders to curb gun violence in the United States Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland joined him in the Rose Garden.
The president spoke at 11:45 a.m.
