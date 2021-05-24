Truck carrying more than 160 pigs in Virginia overturns, driver charged

A truck carrying at least 160 pigs overturned in Virginia on Monday, May 24, 2021.

SUFFOLK, Va. – A truck carrying at least 160 pigs overturned in Virginia on Monday, and police said the driver was charged in connection with the accident.

Suffolk police said the Smithfield Foods truck overturned on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk around 1:42 a.m., news outlets reported. According to police, the tractor-trailer was carrying 160 to 180 pigs and was the only vehicle involved.

Police said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and was cited at the scene for failure to maintain proper control.

Smithfield Foods didn’t respond to requests for comment on the accident. Police didn’t comment on the condition of the pigs.

WVEC reported the accident was the seventh to involve a Smithfield Foods truck on the same road dating back to 2008, and added there were two accidents in 2020.