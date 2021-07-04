Tyson recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products due to contamination concerns

Tyson has recalled more than 8 million pounds of its chicken products due to contamination concerns.

Tyson Food Inc. is recalling about 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to contamination concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service stated in a press release.

The department said that the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a species of pathogenic bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis.

The release stated that listeriosis primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms of the infection may include fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, nausea, vomiting and several others.

This announcement comes after the FSIS was notified of two people who were ill with listeriosis on June 9, 2021.

Ad

Authorities said the fully cooked products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021 and were distributed throughout the U.S. to both retailers and facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

Products that could be recalled include Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast, Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Strips and more.