Roanoke airport numbers continue moving toward pre-pandemic levels

ROANOKE, Va. – More and more people are flying and Roanoke airport is benefiting from it.

In June, 46,654 passengers used the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, compared to 41,350 in May, an increase of 177 more passengers flying each day.

When looking back to June 2019, 15,667 fewer passengers flew into and out of the Star City in June 2021.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that airport traffic continues to get closer and closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“Passengers are more comfortable with the measures taken by the airports and airlines to ensure their safety,” stated David Jeavons, interim executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Lower overall airfare has stimulated leisure demand, and as airlines rebuild their schedules, it is critical to use our current service not only to keep it but also to have more restored and help our regional economy recover. Air service will be even more important when our business customers return to the sky. We continue to appreciate the community support for choosing ROA and not driving out of the market to fly.”