Wearing masks indoors in Virginia ‘not a requirement, but a recommendation’ says Gov. Ralph Northam

ROANOKE, Va. – At this time, it doesn’t look like a mask requirement is returning to Virginia.

On Thursday, in a series of tweets, while encouraging all Virginians to wear masks indoors, Gov. Ralph Northam said, “This is not a requirement, but a recommendation.”

The governor commended that Virginia reported more than 1,100 cases on Thursday, which is more than the Commonwealth had been previously reporting.

While he encouraged masking up, he did say that getting vaccinated, “is the surest way we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

For those looking to make a vaccine appointment, you can go to vaccinate.virginia.gov.