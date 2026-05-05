City of Roanoke prepares for 2026 Walk and Roll to School Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Before you speed through your commute, the City of Roanoke is asking drivers to slow down and hit their brakes.

Roanoke has launched its 2026 traffic safety campaign “Slow Your Roll,” encouraging drivers to slow down and watch for people walking and biking - especially in school zones. All of this comes ahead of Wednesday’s Walk and Roll to School Day!

“We built on our previous safety campaigns from the past - this is our seventh consecutive campaign. Essentially, we want to help kids feel safe and be safe, their parents for them to feel safe too, as they make their way to school in the mornings.” Rob Issem, Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator

Wednesday is also National Walk & Bike to School Day.