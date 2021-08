(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

United States' Kevin Durant (7) falls on the court in an attempt to take control of the ball during men's basketball quarterfinal game against Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Team USA is continuing its quest for gold early Thursday morning on the East Coast.

At 12:15 a.m., the men’s basketball team will take on Australia in the semifinals.

If they win, they’ll then face either France or Slovenia in the gold medal match.

Click here to watch Team USA take on Australia.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.