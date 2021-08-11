Extracurricular activities at Virginia schools not subject to CDC masking guidance

While masks may be required for Virginia schools to open, that’s not the case for extracurricular activities, according to the VHSL.

On August 5, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that in order for schools to be open, schools must follow CDC mitigation guidance for K-12 schools.

[LIST: Which schools are requiring masks and which are not across Southwest, Central Virginia]

VHSL leaders said that they talked with both members of the Virginia Department of Education and their own legal counsel to determine the extent to which this law applies to VHSL activities.

Those discussions led to Wednesday’s announcement that local school boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities, such as sporting events and other extracurricular activities.

The VHSL said that it will be the responsibility of each local school board to adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities, including athletes, coaches, and spectators.