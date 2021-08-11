Mostly Cloudy icon
85º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

Extracurricular activities at Virginia schools not subject to CDC masking guidance

School boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities, says VHSL

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Back to School, Education
Photo does not have a caption

While masks may be required for Virginia schools to open, that’s not the case for extracurricular activities, according to the VHSL.

On August 5, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that in order for schools to be open, schools must follow CDC mitigation guidance for K-12 schools.

[LIST: Which schools are requiring masks and which are not across Southwest, Central Virginia]

VHSL leaders said that they talked with both members of the Virginia Department of Education and their own legal counsel to determine the extent to which this law applies to VHSL activities.

Those discussions led to Wednesday’s announcement that local school boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities, such as sporting events and other extracurricular activities.

The VHSL said that it will be the responsibility of each local school board to adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities, including athletes, coaches, and spectators.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email