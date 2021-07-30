LIST: Which schools are requiring masks and which are not across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The upcoming school year for students in Southwest and Central Virginia is swiftly approaching, and an update in CDC mask guidelines has many families asking will my child be required to wear a mask while at school?

With Virginia giving the authority to make mask decisions to local school boards, 10 News asked reached out to all 36 school divisions in our coverage area to find out what policy each one is putting into place.

As of now, three school divisions have some type of mask requirement, 11 will have a mask-optional policy, 15 are undecided and seven have not yet replied to our request.

As a note, schools are still under a federal mandate to have students and staff mask up while on school buses.

Below, you can find a list of how each school district plans to tackle masking:

Masks required (for some) - 3 school divisions

The school’s plan requires all students and staff in pre-K through 6th grade to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Students and staff in grades 7-12 are required to wear masks indoors if they have not been vaccinated, but those who have been vaccinated are not required to wear masks.

The school division will continue to update the plan and our school board may discuss the plan at its August 5 meeting (Policy as of July 26)

At this time the school division plans to follow current CDC guidance and will be requiring all individuals, age 2 and older, who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks while indoors.

Fully vaccinated middle schoolers (age 12 and over) would have the option to not wear a mask and vaccination records may be required to opt-out of masking.

Fully vaccinated staff would have the option to not wear a mask.

Masks may be required for indoor P.E. activities.

People do not need to wear masks when outdoors.

While this is a starting point, we will continue to revisit our policies/procedures often during the year to determine if changes are necessary. (Policy as of July 27)

“We’re at a point where we’re not quite ready to say that it’s 100% optional with respect to face coverings. We are going to say; however, that any person who has been fully vaccinated has the option to not wear a facemasks,” said Dr. Phillip Thompson in a recorded video.

Masks will be worn by all individuals 2 and above who are not fully vaccinated.

Everyone should have a mask available at all times for potential instances of close congregation during the school day. (Policy as of July 26)

Masks optional - 11 school divisions

Amherst County Public Schools

Masks will be optional for students and staff (Policy as of July 29)

Appomattox County Public Schools

Wearing a face covering inside school buildings will be voluntary for adults and will be up to parents.

Superintendent Dr. Annette Bennett told 10 News that she will have the authority to make changes to this practice based on VDH data related to positive case identification and vaccination rates in the community.

Wearing face coverings on a school bus is required by federal law. It is strongly encouraged by VDH that unvaccinated individuals wear face coverings. (Policy as of July 23)

The school board voted 4-3 on Thursday, July 29, to not require masks in schools

Masks will not be required. (Policy as of July 27)

To begin the school year, while the school division strongly recommends the wearing of masks, mask wearing for all staff and students is voluntary.

During times of high levels of community transmission or increasing trends in outbreaks, particularly if vaccination coverage is low, CCPS may temporarily require universal indoor masking until data indicates transmission has declined. (Policy as of July 30)

Masks will be optional for all students and staff to start the school year. Despite mask-wearing being optional, Superintendent Robbie Mason is strongly encouraging all students and staff to wear masks, especially those who have not been vaccinated. Mason noted that mask-wearing could become mandatory should we have drastic increases in COVID cases over the next week. (Policy announced July 28)

Craig County Public Schools

Masks will be optional for all students and staff for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Jeanette Day Warwick told 10 News. (Policy as of July 27)

Masking will be optional for the upcoming school year (School board voted 6-1 on July 26)

The decision will be left up to students on whether to wear a mask or not. (Policy as of July 26)

Patrick County Public Schools

Masking will be optional for the upcoming school year (Policy as of July 22)

Masks are recommended but not required.

If conditions change and in-person learning starts to affect a large number of students, the school board will consider additional mitigation strategies (Policy as of July 27)

Undecided - 15 school divisions

Alleghany County Public Schools

The school division’s committees that work on mitigation plans have not yet had the opportunity to meet and discuss. Superintendent Kimberly Halterman told 10 News that she anticipates that they will bring forward information for discussion at our August board meeting.

Carroll County Public Schools

No decision yet, Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette told 10 News on July 22 that they hope to have one by end of next week

Danville Public Schools

The school division’s spokesperson told 10 News its plan is to make a recommendation regarding masks to the school board on August 5.

Floyd County Public Schools

On July 22, Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler told 10 News that the school division plans to make a decision sometime next week.

Galax City Public Schools

Superintendent Susan Tilley told 10 News that they have not yet decided on a policy. Their next scheduled board meeting is on August 10.

Henry County Public Schools

On July 22, the spokesperson for the school division told 10 News that the plan was to make a decision early next week

School board to discuss mask policy at August 3 meeting

Martinsville City Public Schools

On July 26, a school spokesman told 10 News, “the guidelines have just been posted last week. We are formulating our policy this week and the school board will select policies next week.”

Montgomery County Public Schools

The school board will discuss the policy at its August 3rd meeting

Nelson County Public Schools

The School Board will meet on Thursday, August 12, to review our current practice and set guidelines for continued safety.

School leaders are asking families for their input before Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. via an online survey

Pittsylvania County Public Schools

Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones told 10 News on July 22, that the “administration is reviewing the information and conferring with the local health district director and will make a recommendation to the School Board.”

Rather than decide one themselves, Superintendent Robert Graham said his team wants the community to decide.

School division’s survey will close on July 30

Roanoke City Public Schools

On July 22, the school division’s spokesperson told 10 news that the division hopes to announce plans soon

Salem City Schools

On July 26, a school spokesman told 10 News, “Our first student day is not until August 30, so we have some time to review this properly. Our teachers and parents have plenty of pandemic-related experiences, and they know that things can and likely will change between now and then. We plan to meet with our Leadership Team, that includes individuals from all six of our schools in Salem, and formulate a realistic plan that is both solid from a safety standpoint and effective from a learning perspective.”

Wythe County Public Schools

Dr. Scott Jefferies told 10 News on July 22 that the school division hopes to announce plans in a few weeks

Waiting for a reply - 7 school divisions