Danville schools requiring universal masking regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

DANVILLE, Va. – You can add Danville to the list of Virginia school districts that will require masks this fall, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

In a 7-0 vote, Danville Public School leaders decided to mandate masks for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in all Danville schools.

This comes as several other local school systems are making it optional, allowing parents to decide if they want their kids to mask up.

The school board says the policy may change if COVID-19 cases start to decline again.

Right now, the priority is keeping kids safe and in the classroom.

Students go back to school Monday.

Click here for a full list of which schools across Southwest and Central Virginia are and aren’t requiring masks.