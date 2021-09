ROANOKE, Va. – The trend of increased passengers continues at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

In July, 50,546 passengers used the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, compared to 46,654 in June, an increase of 125 more passengers flying each day.

Prior to July, the last time more than 50,000 people flew into and out of Roanoke was January 2020.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that airport traffic continues to get closer and closer to pre-pandemic levels.