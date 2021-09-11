WATCH: Looking back at the events of 9/11

Sept. 11, 2001, was one of the darkest days in the history of the United States of America.

It’s hard to believe twenty years have passed since that day.

We now have an entire generation of young adults in college who were not even alive when our nation was attacked.

The video in this article is designed to give them a small sense of what that day was like.

Going from New York City, to Virginia, and to Pennsylvania, this video is a compilation of footage from that day across those three sites.

When we have stories about 9/11, our station policy is to not show the moments that the planes hit the two towers or when they came collapsing down; however, this video is different.

Using that footage in this video isn’t just in passing, it’s taking the time to remember the horror, the tragedy and allow those who weren’t alive at the time to experience a small glimpse of what people were experiencing in those moments.