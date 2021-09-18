Illinois woman’s family uses obituary to blame her death on unvaccinated

The family of an Illinois woman who died in early September used her obituary to blame her death on the unvaccinated, KPRC reports.

66-year-old Candance Cay (Kruger), who was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the spring, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 28, according to her family.

She passed away on Sept. 3 in an Illinois hospital, survived by her husband of 43 years, two children and three grandchildren.

“She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life,” the beginning of the obituary read.

See the full obituary below: