Signs of progress at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport amid drop in demand

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time in 6 months, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport did not see an increase in monthly travelers.

In August, 45,726 passengers used the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, compared to 50,546 in July, a decrease of 155 passengers flying each day.

Looking at the chart below, you can see how airport traffic has varied on a month-to-month basis dating back to January 2015.