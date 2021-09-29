United Airlines to fire nearly 600 employees for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday, Sept. 22, that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

United Airlines confirmed they are in the process of firing close to 600 employees who did not comply with their companywide coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The airline confirmed the information to our sister station out in Houston, KPRC. Officials said a total of 693 employees, which is less than 1% of the company, were in the process of being let go due to not complying with the mandate by Monday’s deadline.

Employees had until Sept. 27 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or they would face termination with the company, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, United CEOs Scott Kirby and Brett Hart sent out an internal memo to staff, saying 99% of their employees that are based in the U.S. have been vaccinated since the initial announcement was sent out in August.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” the memo read.