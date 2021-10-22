Christiansburg drone delivery service expands into Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Tx. – The first drone delivery hub in the U.S. is expanding from Christiansburg to Texas.

This expansion comes two years after the launch of the delivery service in Christiansburg.

Wing is launching a new model of drone delivery in Texas that will allow delivery into densely-populated metropolitan areas. Walgreens will be the first U.S. retailer to use this model.

Until now, drone delivery service has been limited to smaller towns, such as Christiansburg, because they are less crowded and complex.

Wing says the aircrafts will arrive in small containers that serve as tiny hangars, allowing each store to quickly and easily deploy a small, dedicated fleet from its parking lot, on its roof, or in small spaces adjacent to the building.

The first location to use this operation will be a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens that serves parts of Frisco and Little Elm.

Wing has also teamed up with Hillwood to create a separate drone delivery facility within Frisco Station, a mixed-used development in Frisco.

The company has been running test flights of the drones at Hillwood’s AllianceTexas Flight Test Center since June and practice flights will be conducted next week in Frisco and Little Elm.

Delivery is still available in Christiansburg with delivery offerings from Walgreens, Sugar Magnolia, Gran Rodeo Mexican Restaurant and more.

To get deliveries by drone you can download the Wing - Drone delivery app on iPhone or Android devices.