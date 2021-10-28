Roanoke airport’s 2021 traffic pushes past 2020 numbers

ROANOKE, Va. – While monthly traffic at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport was down, it wasn’t all bad news.

2020 saw 291,718 total travelers use the airport. With September’s number now in, 2021 has eclipsed that number and now sits at 323,854.

In September, 44,824 passengers flew into and out of Roanoke, compared to 45,726 in August, a decrease of 30 people flying each day.

Airport officials credit a decrease in leisure travel and the Delta variant of COVID-19 for the decrease in traffic.

Looking at the chart below, you can see how airport traffic has varied on a month-to-month basis dating back to January 2015.