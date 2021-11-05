LIST: Veterans Day freebies, discounts for veterans, active-duty military and their families

On Nov. 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military.
Many restaurants and businesses offer deals and discounts to veterans and active-duty military to show their appreciation.
Here’s a list of some of the deals offered on Nov. 11, 2021!
Most places require proof of military service and make sure to check with your nearest restaurant or business before you head there on Nov. 11, as deals may vary based on location.
- Applebee’s: Choose a free meal from a limited menu by showing proof of service
- Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military will be offered a special menu consisting of homestyle favorites available for free
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Get 10 free boneless wings and fries by showing your military ID
- California Pizza Kitchen: On Nov. 11 all veterans and active military will receive a complimentary beverage and a choice of one entrée
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Veterans and active-duty military receive 10% off with any visit
- Chili’s: All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day
- Chicken Salad Chick: Get a free Chick Special and regular drink on Nov. 11
- Denny’s: Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11
- Dollar General: Veterans, and active-duty military and their families will receive a 20% discount on purchases made on Nov. 11 through Nov. 14
- Dunkin’: Head to Dunkin’ to get a free donut of your choice on Veterans Day
- Golden Corral: Golden Corral is offering a free “thank you” meal to honor military heroes
- Great Clips: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free haircut on Nov. 11 or receive a free haircut card valid from Nov. 12 - Dec. 10, 2021
- IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes for veterans and active military members from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Nov. 11
- Krispy Kreme: Head to your nearest Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut and coffee
- Microsoft: Microsoft offers up to 10% off on select products and services for active, former, and retired military and their families
- Olive Garden: Olive Garden is offering a free meal from the Special Veterans Day menu. The offer is only available for dinner and proof of service is required.
- Outback Steakhouse: 10% off heroes discount for service members as well as nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters.
- Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active-duty military
- Starbucks: Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee
- Target: Veterans and active military can register in advance on Target Circle to claim a 10% discount that can be used for two separate transactions from now until Nov. 13