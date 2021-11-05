LIST: Veterans Day freebies, discounts for veterans, active-duty military and their families

On Nov. 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military.

Many restaurants and businesses offer deals and discounts to veterans and active-duty military to show their appreciation.

Here’s a list of some of the deals offered on Nov. 11, 2021!

Most places require proof of military service and make sure to check with your nearest restaurant or business before you head there on Nov. 11, as deals may vary based on location.