Popular winter destination opens on Thursday

Snowshoe is gearing up for a busy season.

Dozens of employees and pass holders were out on the slopes on Wednesday ahead of the official opening Thursday.

Although there are a limited amount of trails right now, there will be more opportunities for winter activities as temperatures drop.

”It has not been the coldest November of all time, not the warmest either. Ya know with the recent upgrades to snowmaking if not for that, we might not of opened by Thanksgiving this year. So, our snowmakers are second to none,” said Shawn Cassell, marketing & public relations manager.

It’s also recommended that you buy tickets in advance as lift tickets could sell out on popular days due to limited capacity.

The ski and snowboard season in West Virginia traditionally runs through March.