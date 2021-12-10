49º
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at about 11 a.m.

Lisa Mascaro And Will Weissert, Associated Press

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A funeral service for former World War II veteran and Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is scheduled for Friday at approximately 11 a.m.

Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, served nearly 36 years in Congress, more than a decade as GOP Senate leader and was his party’s presidential nominee when he lost to Bill Clinton during the 1996 election. In February, he announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

On Thursday, President Biden paid tribute to Dole, a man he described as a “giant of our history.”

Friday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in memory of Dole.

