Remains identified as Shenandoah Valley woman reported missing in 1973

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Human remains found in the Kentucky River five years ago have been identified as a woman who was reported missing in 1973, officials said Wednesday.

The remains belong to Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Virginia, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told news outlets.

Helmick was one of three people reported missing in August 1973. Ginn said she, her sister, Flora Helmick, and John Keyton, were traveling to Jessamine County for a family reunion but never arrived. Family and authorities searched, but did not find them and their case remained unsolved.

In 2016, Lexington firefighters were training and found human remains in a car at the bottom of the Kentucky River.

Authorities were initially unsuccessful at identifying the remains, but Ginn said diligent research by Lexington Fire Capt. Chris Warren and new DNA technology helped confirm the identification.

The remains of Flora Helmick and Keyton have not been found, Ginn said.

The remains of Martha Helmick will be returned to Virginia and buried next to her husband.