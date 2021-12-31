57º
‘The world looks different now’: Celebrities react to the loss of Betty White

Ryan Reynolds, Henry Winkler and others tweeted about the Hollywood legend on Friday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LEFT: Actress Betty White in 1965. RIGHT: Betty White accepts the award for favorite TV icon at the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)

Many in Hollywood are posting their reactions to the loss of the legendary Betty White.

The 99-year-old actress, who would have turned 100 next month, died on Friday.

10 News compiled some reactions of different entertainers about how Betty impacted their lives.

Al Roker

Ryan Seacrest

Dionne Warwick

Ryan Reynolds

Smokey the Bear

Henry Winkler

George Takei

Ellen DeGeneres

William Shatner

LeVar Burton

