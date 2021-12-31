‘The world looks different now’: Celebrities react to the loss of Betty White

LEFT: Actress Betty White in 1965. RIGHT: Betty White accepts the award for favorite TV icon at the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Many in Hollywood are posting their reactions to the loss of the legendary Betty White.

The 99-year-old actress, who would have turned 100 next month, died on Friday.

10 News compiled some reactions of different entertainers about how Betty impacted their lives.

Al Roker

Just heartbroken to hear of the passing of American #icon and treasure, @bettymwhite just shy of her #100thbirthday. Spending time with her was a gift. pic.twitter.com/9Lp072knXP — Al Roker (@alroker) December 31, 2021

Ryan Seacrest

All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White. She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon. pic.twitter.com/J3GekFkzrj — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 31, 2021

Dionne Warwick

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

Ryan Reynolds

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Smokey the Bear

Henry Winkler

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

George Takei

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

William Shatner

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

LeVar Burton