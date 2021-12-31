‘The world looks different now’: Celebrities react to the loss of Betty White

Many in Hollywood are posting their reactions to the loss of the legendary Betty White.
The 99-year-old actress, who would have turned 100 next month, died on Friday.
10 News compiled some reactions of different entertainers about how Betty impacted their lives.
Al Roker
Just heartbroken to hear of the passing of American #icon and treasure, @bettymwhite just shy of her #100thbirthday. Spending time with her was a gift. pic.twitter.com/9Lp072knXP— Al Roker (@alroker) December 31, 2021
Ryan Seacrest
All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White. She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon. pic.twitter.com/J3GekFkzrj— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 31, 2021
Dionne Warwick
Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021
Ryan Reynolds
The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021
Smokey the Bear
I'm at a loss for words. My hat is off to you, friend. @BettyMWhite #OnlyYou #RIPBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/QbBCo0gxFG— Smokey Bear (@smokey_bear) December 31, 2021
Henry Winkler
Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021
are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..
Rest now and say Hi to Bill
George Takei
Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
Ellen DeGeneres
What an exceptional life.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021
I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.
Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.
William Shatner
Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021
LeVar Burton
Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021