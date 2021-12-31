Betty White, beloved actress and comedian, dies at 99

Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A beloved Hollywood staple has died.

Betty White, 99, died on Friday morning, according to TMZ. She would have turned 100 on January 17.

People magazine received a statement from White’s agent, Jeff Witjas.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Witjas. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White starred as the title character Elizabeth in “Life with Elizabeth” that ran from 1952-55.

After other roles in the 50s and 60s, she’d portray Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973 to 1977.

One of her most famous roles, Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” took her from 1985 to 1992.

