Kid Rock says he won’t perform at venues requiring masks, COVID-19 vaccination proof on tour

Kid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kid Rock is taking a stance by threatening to cancel shows on his upcoming tour if venues require people to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter.

The singer went live on Facebook to promote his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour. During the livestream, he said he refuses to perform at a venue that has COVID-19 restrictions in place since his fans told him they wouldn’t attend his shows if that’s the case.

“You’re going to be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” Kid Rock said. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People,’ while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain’t happening.”

The comment is referencing his new song “We The People,” which criticizes President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the public health mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want to deal with that s*** either and I know you don’t,” he said.

The tour starts on April 6, but he’ll be playing at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia on Aug. 26,