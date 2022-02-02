Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for Virginia after two officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the U.S. flag and the Virginia state flag be flown at half-staff in honor of the two campus officers who died in Tuesday’s Bridgewater College shooting.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed while responding to a suspicious man on campus, according to state police.

Youngkin released a statement on the shooting, saying:

“My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today. These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college and I have ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor their memory and courageous efforts. The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends, and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and remain at half-staff until sunset.