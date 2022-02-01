Man charged with capital murder after two campus officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting

Authorities identified the suspect in the shooting as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, of Ashland.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College and Virginia State Police held a press conference Tuesday night regarding the deadly active shooting incident on campus.

Authorities identified the suspect in the shooting as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell. whose last known residence is in Ashland.

Police said Campbell was in the Memorial Hall area of campus at about 1:20 p.m. According to authorities, his presence in that area was “suspicious,” startling the staff and leading them to contact 911.

When police arrived, authorities said they had a brief interaction with him, but Campbell began shooting at officers before leaving the scene. Police found him off campus at Riverside Drive with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities are still investigating whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if an officer shot Campbell during the incident.

During the incident, Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed at the scene, according to state police.

Campbell was charged with two felony counts of capital murder, one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Although reporters at the conference asked about it, police did not disclose Campbell’s relationship to Bridgewater College, saying they will not comment on his status at this time.

After Campbell was taken to the hospital for his injuries, he was transported to Rockingham County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with any information, video or photos from the incident are asked to send them to Virginia State Police at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.

The FBI and ATF are now assisting with the investigation.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed, the college’s president, Dr. David Bushman, announced in an email on Tuesday evening.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting us. These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the “dynamic duo.” John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do. Bridgewater College President Dr. David Bushman in an email to students, staff

A news conference is scheduled for 8 p.m. with members of Bridgewater College and Virginia State Police expected to speak.

At 4:33 p.m., the college issued the all-clear, lifting the shelter-in-place order that was in effect for about three hours.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m., the college released a statement that at about 1:20 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for a report of an active shooter on campus. The initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene.

By 1:55 p.m., after a massive search operation, male shooter was taken into police custody.

At the same time that statement came out, the college tweeted, “This is still an active case. Please continue to shelter where you are.”

Below is the full statement released by Bridgewater College:

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus. The initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene. State and local law enforcement immediately responded to the campus and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m., the male shooter was taken into police custody. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Bridgewater College release on active shooting

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been briefed on the situation at the college.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

At 3:44 p.m., the college tweeted that it and state police would be issuing a statement and that the shelter in place order remained.

The College and State Police will be issuing a statement, Continue to shelter in place. More information to come. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

It all began at 1:24 p.m. when the college announced a shelter in place order.

A minute after the shelter in place order was issued, the college in Rockingham County, about 15 minutes outside of Harrisonburg, confirmed what is unfolding “is not a test” minutes later.

As of 2:00 p.m., the school says the situation is ongoing and campus officials are communicating with authorities.

At 2:08 p.m., the college tweeted that while someone is in custody, the situation remains ongoing and those on campus are advised to continue to shelter in place.

At 2:37 p.m., the college announced that law enforcement would be moving through buildings and that anyone inside should not be alarmed.